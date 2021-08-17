CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.39.
About CDK Global
CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.
