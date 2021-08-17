CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

