Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 19.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Celanese by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Celanese by 14.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $159.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 1-year low of $98.61 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

