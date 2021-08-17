Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Celanese by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celanese by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $159.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $98.61 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

