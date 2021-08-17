Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Trading 32.5% Higher

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) shares traded up 32.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.20. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89.

Cementos Argos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Cementos Argos SA is a subsidiary of Grupo Argos SA

