Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 90.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.13. 96,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,095,000 after purchasing an additional 73,816 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Centene by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Centene by 665.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.