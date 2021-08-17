Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 32.3% in July

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of CEPU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 142,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,671. The company has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a P/E ratio of -254.75, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.
