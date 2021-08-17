Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 32.3% in July

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CEPU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 142,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,671. The company has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a P/E ratio of -254.75, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 107,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 373,413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 40,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Central Puerto by 970.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135,663 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.