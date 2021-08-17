Centric Swap (CNS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210,190.00

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $892,096.60 and approximately $210,190.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00051709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00124137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00150913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,297.68 or 0.99427764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.66 or 0.00881342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

