Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.70

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 2630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.18.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,020,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $11,839,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $880,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,447,000.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.