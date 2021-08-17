Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CSQPF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Cervus Equipment stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. 38,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

