Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Trading 34.9% Higher

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) shares traded up 34.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.35. 38,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 873% from the average session volume of 3,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

