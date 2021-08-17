Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Downgraded by TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$21.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CERV. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

TSE:CERV traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,629. Cervus Equipment has a fifty-two week low of C$7.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

