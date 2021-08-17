CHADS VC Price Tops $0.0496 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $444.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,106,574 coins and its circulating supply is 47,596,133 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

