Chainlink Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and $1.90 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $25.69 or 0.00057309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00832633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00100394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00152351 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

