Chardan Capital Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $60.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $67.50 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 279.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSHA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

Shares of TSHA opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after buying an additional 186,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

