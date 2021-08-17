Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,740 shares of company stock valued at $16,087,405. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL opened at $416.03 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $420.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.