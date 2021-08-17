ChartEx Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $270,530.10 and approximately $47,345.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00156263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,678.23 or 1.00036809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00906460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.