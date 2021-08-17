CheesecakeSwap Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,827.84 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $152,827.84 and $15,330.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

