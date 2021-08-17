Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

CHMI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. 124,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%. Research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,335,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

