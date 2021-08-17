Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider Sells $183,876.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50.

Shares of CPK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,015. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $132.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.85.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

