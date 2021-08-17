Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.0% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 115,062 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,328,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

