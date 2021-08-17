Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend by 54.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

CVR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. 963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.04.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.