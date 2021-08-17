China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in July

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

