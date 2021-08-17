China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 38.9% in July

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 486,600 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXTC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXTC stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

