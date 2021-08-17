Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

CHYHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

CHYHY opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.2672 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

