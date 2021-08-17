Chrono.tech Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210,225.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $19.25 or 0.00041723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $210,225.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00936281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00170322 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.