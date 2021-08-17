CIBC Raises Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Price Target to C$4.50

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Quarterhill stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 92,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,917. The firm has a market cap of $215.49 million, a P/E ratio of 189.19 and a beta of 0.50. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

