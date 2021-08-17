CIBC Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Target Price to C$8.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

PEYUF stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.