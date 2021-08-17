CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 33,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 858,500 shares in the company, valued at C$626,705.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 1,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,065.00.

On Monday, August 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,650.00.

On Monday, July 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Monday, July 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

Shares of MBA stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.70. 21,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$0.84.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

