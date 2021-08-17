Cindicator Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $34.70 million and $367,556.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Profile

CND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

