Cipher Tops 1-Day Volume of $132,522.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. Cipher has a total market cap of $119,539.51 and $132,522.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00336530 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001523 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00990002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

