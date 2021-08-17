Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 33,232 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of National Bank worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $5,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in National Bank by 6,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 122,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in National Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Bank by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.81.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

