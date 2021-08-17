Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 39,559 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 387.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ALLETE worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

