Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 327,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,853,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,535,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,557,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,490,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,490,000.

Shares of ZWRKU stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

