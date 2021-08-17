Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $112,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,862,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,890,000.

OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

