Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of MYR Group worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.21. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

