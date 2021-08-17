Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Winmark worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Winmark by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $150.03 and a one year high of $218.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.50.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 312.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

