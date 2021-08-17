Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 164.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after buying an additional 316,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 412,008 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

