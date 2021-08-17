Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 1,283,339 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 174.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,339 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Zomedica worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zomedica by 899.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $3,601,000. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,862,500 shares of company stock worth $3,149,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZOM stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $456.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

