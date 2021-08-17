Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 111,458 Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Sana Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $50,205,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,980,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $22,341,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

