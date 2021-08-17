Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 92,754 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 92,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of WesBanco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after buying an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

