Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,156 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOLU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 622,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 189,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

OTCMKTS:COOLU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

