Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,549 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $116,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSEP opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.88.

