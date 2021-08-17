Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.93. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $181.75. The firm has a market cap of $571.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

