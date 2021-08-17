Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Marcus & Millichap worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $13,108,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,434 shares of company stock valued at $846,879. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE MMI opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

