Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 229.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Huron Consulting Group worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,998,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

