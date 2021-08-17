Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,760,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

