Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 121.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,688. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.56.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

