Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,144 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Endava worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Endava by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Endava by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Endava by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

DAVA opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 176.45, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

