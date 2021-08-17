Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 141.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,203 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

