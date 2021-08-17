Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Park National worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Park National by 390.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.24. Park National Co. has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

PRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.